Denmark is ready to waive its 70-year-old ban on deploying nuclear weapons in peacetime.

The country's defense minister stated that he is open to discussing everything, including co-financing nuclear programs and storing weapons of mass destruction on Danish territory. He stated that such issues should be considered to strengthen Europe's nuclear posture.

Denmark has never been a nuclear state, and the ban on deploying such weapons was enshrined in a resolution in 1957.