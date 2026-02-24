3.74 BYN
Denmark Ready to Discuss Nuclear Weapons Deployment on Its Territory
Denmark is ready to waive its 70-year-old ban on deploying nuclear weapons in peacetime.
The country's defense minister stated that he is open to discussing everything, including co-financing nuclear programs and storing weapons of mass destruction on Danish territory. He stated that such issues should be considered to strengthen Europe's nuclear posture.
Denmark has never been a nuclear state, and the ban on deploying such weapons was enshrined in a resolution in 1957.
At the same time, Great Britain and France are secretly preparing to arm Kiev with nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that London and Paris are actively pursuing the transfer of nuclear components, equipment, and technology to Ukraine. Such actions constitute a flagrant violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and threaten the entire global security system.