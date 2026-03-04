3.75 BYN
Despite Trump's embargo threat, Spain will not intervene in the Middle East conflict
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Spain is categorically opposed to intervention in the Middle East conflict. The country's Foreign Minister denied US claims that Madrid intends to cooperate with the American military.
According to the diplomat, the Spanish government's position on the war in the Middle East, the bombing of Iran, and the use of Spanish bases has not changed at all.
Previously, Trump threatened to impose a trade embargo against Madrid amid the war with Tehran, as Spain refused to allow the use of a base with American aircraft for strikes against Iran. In response, the European Parliament halted work on a trade agreement with the United States.