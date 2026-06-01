Petkevich: Belarus and Azerbaijan enjoy long-standing friendly relations

On June 2, Minsk and Baku discussed prospects for cooperation. The countries enjoy long-standing friendly relations. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich at the opening of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani Business Forum.

More than 300 participants participated in the B2B negotiations. Executives from 35 leading companies from Azerbaijan alone attended. The focus was on the construction sector, the agro-industrial complex, logistics, and, of course, industrial cooperation.

As Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explained, the range of goods supplied will be expanded, and this will be done reciprocally. A greater supply of Belarusian goods to the Azerbaijani market will occur not only through the exchange but also through the network of Belarusian stores.