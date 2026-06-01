US considering deploying additional nuclear weapons in Europe

The US and NATO are jointly exploring the deployment of additional nuclear weapons in European countries, BELTA reports.

Washington has indicated its readiness to deploy additional bombers (DCA) in Europe, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.

It is noted that the negotiations may not lead to major changes, as the Trump administration is merely seeking to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a nuclear umbrella for its NATO allies amid concerns among European countries about aggressively reducing military aid.

The NATO Nuclear Resources Sharing Program includes Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, on whose territories American DCAs may be deployed.

Representatives of the alliance's eastern flank, including Poland and the Baltic states, have expressed interest in joining the program. However, FT sources report that such an agreement is unlikely to be concluded in the near future.