EU militarization is becoming an economic challenge. This policy by European states not only increases the burden on budgets but also negatively impacts the standard of living of ordinary citizens.

"Militarization manifests itself in countries increasing the share of military spending in their budgets. This leads to social harm, a decline in the standard of living of European citizens, and, of course, an incredible increase in European public debt, which is setting record after record. Therefore, militarization in Europe is undoubtedly the worst economic move European leaders can make today. European countries have become outsiders: in terms of economic growth, they are lagging behind almost all other regions of the world. And under these conditions, increasing military spending seems, to put it mildly, very ill-considered."