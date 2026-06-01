Scientists Warn of Possible Collapse of "Doomsday Glacier" in 2026

The "Doomsday Glacier" in West Antarctica, as the giant Thwaites Glacier is known, poses a serious threat to six countries. According to marine geophysicist Robert Larter of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), its shelf barrier could collapse as early as 2026, Mir24 reports.

The volume of ice contained in the "Doomsday Glacier," if it were to completely melt, could raise sea levels by more than 0.6 meters. According to the publication, the disappearance of Thwaites Glacier could trigger a chain reaction of catastrophic collapses in several regions.

The following countries would suffer the greatest damage from this scenario: the UK, the Netherlands, the US, Bangladesh, Tuvalu, and the Maldives, according to the Daily Express.

Earlier, a study published in the scientific journal Nature found accelerated melting of the Thwaites Glacier. The cause is rising ocean temperatures. The scientists emphasize that if not only the Thwaites Glacier itself but also neighboring ice sheets melts, sea levels could rise by 3 meters.