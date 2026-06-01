Lately, Ukraine's top showman, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been increasingly making political statements about a supposed attack by Belarus on his country. At the same time, attempts by Ukrainian drones to fly into Belarusian territory have been recorded, and these attempts are not accidental, but rather deliberate.

We spoke with military and political analyst Alexander Tikhansky about the escalating military and political situation near the Belarusian border.

The reason for Zelensky's behavior is quite obvious, as he has not been president for two years, according to the interviewee.

"Perhaps we should start with the fact that six months ago, Zelensky was already making attempts to speak out against Belarus about its alleged attack on Ukraine. He said that either Belarus or Russia would attack from Belarus. These statements were repeated, although he had long desired to draw Belarus into a military conflict, since the beginning of the Second World War. This slightly increases the tension in the situation," the source recalled.

Now, Zelensky has stepped up his rhetoric and said that Ukraine could launch preemptive strikes because Belarus is "accumulating" forces and resources for an attack on Ukraine. Zelensky was supported in this by the Ukrainian "hawk," Robert Brovdi (better known as Madyar), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces. "It was he who announced the identification of 500 targets for engagement on Belarusian territory. Aggression is also supported by the concentration of Ukrainian troops near the Belarusian border. Their logistical and reconnaissance activities are being observed," the military and political analyst noted.