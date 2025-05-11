3.67 BYN
Deterioration of Relations: Hungary Cancels Talks with Ukraine Due to Spy Scandal
Hungary has canceled scheduled negotiations with Ukraine regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpatia, citing a spy scandal as the reason.
On May 9, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the detention of two individuals accused of working for Hungarian military intelligence. In response, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian spies operating under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest. Ukraine retaliated by expelling two Hungarian diplomats from Kyiv.
The Hungarian Foreign Ministry stated that the actions of the Ukrainian authorities "cast doubt on their sincere intentions to resolve open issues."