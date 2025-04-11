Donald Trump announces deployment of U.S. military troops to Panama

The U.S. has switched a large number of military personnel to Panama and deployed them in several areas of the country. Donald Trump announced this to journalists at the White House.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. and Panama signed a framework agreement allowing U.S. warships to travel "first and free" through the Panama Canal. He also reported on joint exercises with the Panamanians. On the U.S. part, there are two U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers, one U.S. Coast Guard cutter, four F-18 fighter jets, and over 1,000 U.S. service members including a U.S. Marine Corps infantry company training and exercising there.