Donald Trump Announces Preparations for Meeting with Putin

Image
AP Photo

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced preparations for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by TASS, citing a broadcast by Fox News.

"He wants to meet. And we are making preparations," Trump said, speaking to journalists in Florida. "President Putin wants a meeting, he has even stated this publicly. We need to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

The format of the negotiations is yet to be determined, he clarified in response to a journalist's question.

