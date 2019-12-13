3.41 RUB
3.48 USD
3.59 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Donald Trump Announces Preparations for Meeting with Putin
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced preparations for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by TASS, citing a broadcast by Fox News.
"He wants to meet. And we are making preparations," Trump said, speaking to journalists in Florida. "President Putin wants a meeting, he has even stated this publicly. We need to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.
The format of the negotiations is yet to be determined, he clarified in response to a journalist's question.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Ukraine claims it does not plan to stop oil transit from Russia to Europe via Druzhba pipeline
Donald Trump Announces Preparations for Meeting with Putin
Several generations of drug addicts: how and why CIA "reprogrammed" people with LSD, electroshock
European Parliament may openly demand from Georgia go to war with Russia
Regions
All
Incidents
All