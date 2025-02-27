3.61 BYN
3.18 BYN
3.33 BYN
Dozens of Dead Birds Washed Up on Beaches Near New York
Dozens of dead birds have been washed up on beaches near New York, raising concerns among authorities who suspect that they may have died from avian flu, reports NBC. According to RIA Novosti, residents in the coastal area of Suffolk County on Long Island are worried about the discovery of these dead birds, which have also been found in backyards. Their concern is heightened by the belief that the birds succumbed to avian influenza.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has indicated that the bird deaths are likely linked to avian flu, as previous cases have been recorded in several counties on Long Island, including Suffolk.
According to U.S. authorities, the avian flu outbreak has impacted approximately 23 million birds nationwide. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 68 confirmed cases of avian flu have been identified in humans in the United States.