The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that, since the Easter ceasefire took effect, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have shelled Russia’s border territories and Russian military positions a staggering 258 times.

In the same period, Ukrainian troops unleashed 1,329 strikes with FPV drones and dropped 375 munitions from various unmanned aerial vehicles — including 67 attacks by octocopter-type drones and 15 by fixed-wing UAVs, the ministry said.

“Since the beginning of the Easter truce, subunits of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled border territories of the Russian Federation and positions of Russian troops 258 times using multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery guns, tanks and mortars. They have carried out 1,329 FPV-drone strikes and dropped 375 various munitions, including 67 from octocopter-type UAVs and 15 from aircraft-type drones,” the statement read.