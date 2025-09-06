EC Declares - EU to Become Defense Union

The European Union will transform from an economic and political union into a defense union. This is stated in the report of the European Commission.

The future military community will still rely on NATO. But the EU states are committed to shoulder more financial costs in order to eliminate their weaknesses by 2030 - the insufficient readiness of air defense systems and small number of long-range missiles, lack of a centralized military procurement system, as well as bureaucratic red tape. The EU has heavy reliance on U.S. intelligence data.