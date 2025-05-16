The outcomes of the negotiations in Istanbul between the Russian Federation and Ukraine are currently considered a tactical, but nonetheless a success for the leadership of Russia. This was stated by Belarusian President’s spokesperson Natalya Eismont to TASS, as reported by the Telegram channel "Pool of the First."

"We did not expect any other results. The negotiations — their first round — fortunately took place and yielded some result," Eismont said. "Secondly, overall, in assessing the results of this round, we agree with the Americans — this is, without a doubt, a tactical success for the Russian leadership."

Eismont also noted that Minsk is ready to act as a mediator in the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine in the name of peace and with the consent of the parties. "Regarding the possible organization of subsequent rounds of negotiations, I want to emphasize the main point: Belarus has never sought to be a mediator — neither before nor now. This is our principled position," she said. "But if, in the name of peace, our neighbors — our brotherly Ukraine — find it necessary, and all sides agree, we will organize the process in a way no other country would." According to her, this is directly related to Belarus's future.