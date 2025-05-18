One of the most tumultuous and scandal-ridden elections in recent European history has concluded in a manner that was perhaps hardly surprising—every stakeholder invested colossal efforts to ensure that a candidate loyal to the European Union would emerge victorious in Romania. The stakes were so high that, at times, in the fierce struggle against an anti-European contender, decorum was abandoned. Fortunately, Brussels managed to contain the danger and prevent past oversights, securing a new president who will be unequivocally aligned with the EU.

Contrary to many expectations, the intricate political saga that had tightly wound over the past six months resolved with startling calmness—almost too calmly—without protests or emotional outbursts. As is often the case with the acceptance of the inevitable, it was marked by quiet resignation.

Last December, the results of the first round of presidential voting were annulled, ostensibly due to what was termed a “false flag operation”: opponents of the leading candidate had campaigned on his behalf unlawfully. The nationalist candidate, disqualified from the race, was also prosecuted to prevent him from mobilizing support on the streets. Nevertheless, many Romanians felt insulted, as they believed their expressed will had been manipulated through manual adjustments by authorities. Society was split in two over the repeated elections, and reconciliation seemed impossible. The conflict in local and European media was portrayed as a final battle of good versus evil—an epic struggle in which, naturally, good was destined not to be defeated.

Christian Preda, Professor of Political Science, remarked:

“It is indeed concerning that the camp of ultra-nationalists and anti-European forces has grown significantly in numbers. At the same time, many Romanians have been deeply traumatized by the events that unfolded in the country, beginning in November 2024. An unprecedented event in our politics occurred—the cancellation of elections. Yet, despite this, the rallying cry ‘We are proud to be Romanian’ was replaced by ‘We are proud to be Europeans.’”

European media outlets reported widespread confusion in Brussels—an anti-Ukrainian and anti-European candidate’s victory was seen as an irreversible catastrophe. The head of French intelligence even purportedly demanded the blocking of conservative channels on the social messaging platform Telegram. Nationalist George Simion campaigned under extreme pressure, claiming that authorities were preparing large-scale falsifications.

George Simion, Romanian Presidential Candidate, stated:

“We are receiving alarming messages on our emergency WhatsApp channel. Romanians should verify if any votes were cast by their deceased relatives; check whether your late friends have voted. Today is a celebration of democracy, and we must defend ourselves from ballot stuffing. There are reports that 1.7 million dead people are listed on the electoral rolls.”

Simion led after the first round of the repeat elections, securing about 40% support and mobilizing his supporters to hope for victory. However, the opposition launched a nationwide mobilization campaign in response. Ultimately, the EU-loyal candidate, Nikușor Dan, secured nearly 54% of the vote, defeating his rival by about 830,000 ballots. Support also poured in from Moldovans—around 120,000—since nearly everyone in the neighboring country holds Romanian citizenship. Simion, a nationalist, demanded the immediate annexation of Moldova, prompting pro-independence supporters from that country to march en masse to the polling stations.

Nikușor Dan, the winner of Romania’s presidential election, declared:

“I cannot overstate the efforts of Maia Sandu—she did a great deal to mobilize the Romanian diaspora in Moldova. Both Brussels and Chișinău understood very well the dangerous trends gaining momentum in Romania.”

Additionally, the victory was aided by the traditionally apolitical Roma community, who, despite rarely voting, were persuaded that the candidate in power was preparing to set up concentration camps for foreigners. The exact number of Roma in Romania remains uncertain; estimates suggest nearly 2.5 million, about 10% of the population. In the end, Moldovans, Roma, and urban residents collectively swung the election in Dan’s favor.

Yulia Abuhovich, analyst, observed:

“Support for Simion came from the grassroots—those tired of the establishment’s actions. But Dan’s victory was driven by the educated, the intelligentsia, and the business-minded—those eager to pursue further integration and development.”

Although Simion dared to proclaim himself the victor, he was swiftly informed that former candidate Jorjescu could face imprisonment alongside his allies. Consequently, he conceded defeat and refrained from raising allegations of electoral fraud.