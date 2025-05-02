Elon Musk, head of the U.S. Department of Efficiency (DOGE), revealed that American civil servants have been misappropriating government funds to rent luxurious hotels and stadiums for lavish parties. According to reports by RIA Novosti, Musk stated:

"Essentially, they have been throwing parties at taxpayers' expense. These officials often start small—initial deception occurs on a minor scale, and they tend to conceal it. But if no one stops them, year after year, they become bolder, stealing more and more. Now, they are literally renting out stadiums for their celebrations," Musk said during an interview on Fox News.

An insider from DOGE added that the department has introduced a new rule: before taking money from the budget, civil servants are now required to provide receipts. As the employee noted, after this measure was implemented, "no one has taken money since."

Another spokesperson from the department reported that the U.S. Small Business Administration was issuing loans to individuals over 120 years old—despite Musk pointing out that the oldest person in the United States is 114. Additionally, staff revealed that loans were granted to children under 11 and even to unborn individuals. Musk remarked that one such person's year of birth was listed as 2165.