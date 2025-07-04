3.77 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.50 BYN
Elon Musk Establishes America Party
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Elon Musk Establishes America Partynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dabd42ab-fe27-4cc7-a907-7dd31b47fbe0/conversions/44f28f79-a95d-4e24-af8f-0b41de5137f1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dabd42ab-fe27-4cc7-a907-7dd31b47fbe0/conversions/44f28f79-a95d-4e24-af8f-0b41de5137f1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dabd42ab-fe27-4cc7-a907-7dd31b47fbe0/conversions/44f28f79-a95d-4e24-af8f-0b41de5137f1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dabd42ab-fe27-4cc7-a907-7dd31b47fbe0/conversions/44f28f79-a95d-4e24-af8f-0b41de5137f1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Billionaire Elon Musk, following a dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on social media platform X the formation of his own political party.
“In a ratio of two to one, you want a new political party—and you shall have it! When it comes to the bankruptcy of our nation, squandered resources, and corruption, we live not in a democracy, but within a one-party system. Today, the America Party has been formed to restore your freedom,” Musk declared.
According to a survey conducted by Quantus Insights, approximately 40 percent of Americans are most likely to support or vote for Musk’s new party.