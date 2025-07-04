Watch onlineTV Programm
Elon Musk Establishes America Party

Billionaire Elon Musk, following a dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on social media platform X the formation of his own political party.

“In a ratio of two to one, you want a new political party—and you shall have it! When it comes to the bankruptcy of our nation, squandered resources, and corruption, we live not in a democracy, but within a one-party system. Today, the America Party has been formed to restore your freedom,” Musk declared.

According to a survey conducted by Quantus Insights, approximately 40 percent of Americans are most likely to support or vote for Musk’s new party.