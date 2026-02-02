3.73 BYN
Elon Musk: It feels like civil war is already underway in US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Discussing American domestic politics, Elon Musk stated that events in the country are effectively a full-fledged civil war. This conflict was provoked by Trump's anti-immigration campaign. This war has already claimed lives: two activists were shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.
Protesters are daily besieging ICE offices in dozens of cities.
The conflict has developed its own front line. In dozens of cities, protesters are daily besieging ICE offices, the agency tasked with capturing and deporting illegal immigrants. Finally, calls for massacre are being heard from both sides. The most vocal statement was made by renowned actor Giancarlo Esposito, who proposed killing 50 million people to win freedom.