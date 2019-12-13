Emergency mode declared in Tatarstan after drone attack

An air alert signal sounds on December 21 in Kazan. Residents were asked to go down to the first floors and basements, local authorities reported.

On Saturday morning the city, located more than a thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was attacked by attack drones. At least eight drones were reported attacking Kazan. One crashed into a residential five-story building. Several more UAVs hit a multi-story apartment complex. There were fires in the places of attack. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or casualties, local authorities confirmed.