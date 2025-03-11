3.60 BYN
End of Democracy? Georgeșcu Banned from Presidential Race
The Constitutional Court of Romania has rejected Călin Georgeșcu's appeal, meaning that the winner of the canceled first round will not be able to run in the presidential election scheduled for May.
Commenting on the decision, the politician stated that democracy and freedom are "taking their last breath." However, he believes his mission is accomplished as he has awakened the Romanian people and shown them that an alternative exists.
It is worth noting that, according to recent polls, Georgeșcu was leading the presidential race, with approximately 45% of citizens indicating their willingness to vote for him.