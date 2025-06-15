Erdogan and Putin Discuss Iran-Israel Conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation. According to the Turkish leader, diplomacy is the only way to resolve the issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program. This was reported by TASS, citing the Turkish presidential administration.

During the call, the sides discussed the Iran-Israel conflict.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkey has focused on diplomatic initiatives to stop the attacks from day one, and that the only way to resolve the issues around Iran is through diplomacy. It is necessary to return to the negotiation table as soon as possible," the statement said.

"President Erdogan also said that the spiral of violence, which began with Israel's attack on Iran, threatens the security of the entire region. The unlawful position of the Netanyahu government poses a clear threat to the international system, and the region cannot afford a new war," the message added.