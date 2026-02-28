Escalating Middle East Conflict: Iran Declares "Holy War" on Israel and US

The situation in the Middle East remains extremely tense. Iran has declared a "holy war" against the US and Israel. The country's armed forces continue to launch missiles toward Israel.

Rocket fragments are known to have damaged residential buildings in some areas of the Jewish state. In the city of Beit Shemesh, at least 20 people were injured and six were killed.

According to media reports, this is the highest single Iranian attack in Israel since the beginning of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force continues to strike leadership targets in Tehran. The IDF announced the destruction of most air defense systems in western and central Iran and the deaths of 40 Iranian commanders. The Iranian Red Crescent and hospitals were also hit.

Iranian attacks are not limited to Israel. A skyscraper and a shopping mall are burning in Dubai and Sharjah, and an industrial zone was hit. The skyscraper reportedly housed the CIA headquarters. And in Doha, the airport was hit.