Estonia Accuses Russia of Violating Airspace

There was no violation of Estonian airspace, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated. On September 19, three MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region and did not deviate from their course. The flight route took them over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than 3 kilometers from Vaindloo island, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The statement was a response to Tallinn's hysteria: three Russian fighter jets allegedly violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes. The U.S. president has already commented on the situation with restraint.

"Well, I'm going to have to look at it. They're going to be briefing me in a short while. So I'll let you know about it tonight or tomorrow. Well, I don't love it. I don't like when that happens. It could be big trouble, but I'll let you know later," Trump said.

Kallas declared it was a "dangerous provocation"