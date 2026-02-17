Estonia Ready to Deploy NATO Nuclear Weapons

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/62256b46-55da-486a-b518-5e586408061f/conversions/bd7a29b8-e222-4223-9bf7-1667bfe086b7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/62256b46-55da-486a-b518-5e586408061f/conversions/bd7a29b8-e222-4223-9bf7-1667bfe086b7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/62256b46-55da-486a-b518-5e586408061f/conversions/bd7a29b8-e222-4223-9bf7-1667bfe086b7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/62256b46-55da-486a-b518-5e586408061f/conversions/bd7a29b8-e222-4223-9bf7-1667bfe086b7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The country's foreign minister noted that Europe should not reject the idea of nuclear deterrence within NATO.

Estonia is ready to host nuclear weapons from NATO countries if such a decision is made within the framework of the alliance's defense plans. This was stated by the country's foreign minister, who noted that Europe should not reject the idea of nuclear deterrence within NATO.

Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Foreign Minister:

"We are not opposed to the deployment of nuclear weapons on our territory. We have no doctrine that would rule this out if NATO deems it necessary, in accordance with our defense plans, to deploy, for example, nuclear weapons on our territory."

Germany is open to discussing European deterrence