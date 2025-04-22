3.67 BYN
Estonia to stop paying rent allowance to Ukrainian refugees from May
The Estonian authorities will stop paying Ukrainian refugees rent allowance for housing in the capital from the beginning of May.
Now the support will be given primarily to those who apply for international or temporary protection, have no support in Estonia and live in state-run accommodation centers. And soon the department will stop transferring rent money not only to Tallinn.
Since June 2022, almost 11 thousand households have received such compensation. The maximum amount of compensation is up to 1200 euros.