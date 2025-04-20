3.68 BYN
Estonian Foreign Ministry: Hungary to be blamed for loss of income from frozen Russian assets
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna again is threatening European taxpayers and Hungary.
The politician, who earlier called for Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in the EU, said that if the sanctions against Russia were lifted, the EU would no longer be able to pay for Ukrainian loans with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Consequently, the official argues, the Ukrainian "wants and wishes" will have to be paid for from the EU taxpayers' funds, and Hungary is to blame for this, which may block the extension of restrictive measures.
Therefore, according to the Estonian diplomat, the most logical solution would be to take Russian assets in favor of the G7 countries.