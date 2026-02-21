Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

EU Allocates €2.8 Billion to Ukraine for Energy and Fuel Supplies

Image

According to European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib the EU has already supplied Ukraine with 11,000 generators. Additionally, €2.8 billion has been allocated to support the energy sector and gas supplies. She made this statement upon arriving at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, TASS reports.

"The EU has provided Ukraine with 11,000 generators, €1.8 billion to support the Ukrainian energy sector, and €1 billion for gas supplies," she stated.

Разделы:

In the worldEuropeUkraine