EU Allocates €2.8 Billion to Ukraine for Energy and Fuel Supplies
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib the EU has already supplied Ukraine with 11,000 generators. Additionally, €2.8 billion has been allocated to support the energy sector and gas supplies. She made this statement upon arriving at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, TASS reports.
"The EU has provided Ukraine with 11,000 generators, €1.8 billion to support the Ukrainian energy sector, and €1 billion for gas supplies," she stated.