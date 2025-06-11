3.79 BYN
EU Council introduces tariffs on Belarusian and Russian agricultural products
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Council of the European Union, chaired by Poland, approved the introduction of tariffs on agricultural products and fertilizers from Belarus and Russia.
Unilateral measures will come into force on July 1 and will be implemented gradually over three years. However, Brussels fears that the tariffs will harm European farmers. The press service of the EU Council noted that the tariffs would be under strict control to prevent damage to local producers.