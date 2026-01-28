news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73fc99b-40bb-48f3-92f1-5c28f982d1d9/conversions/a14d47ab-2d4b-4d0f-902f-5872c0a7b900-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73fc99b-40bb-48f3-92f1-5c28f982d1d9/conversions/a14d47ab-2d4b-4d0f-902f-5872c0a7b900-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73fc99b-40bb-48f3-92f1-5c28f982d1d9/conversions/a14d47ab-2d4b-4d0f-902f-5872c0a7b900-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73fc99b-40bb-48f3-92f1-5c28f982d1d9/conversions/a14d47ab-2d4b-4d0f-902f-5872c0a7b900-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Brussels once again gathered to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and the EU's new sanctions policy against Russia. On January 29, the EU Foreign Affairs Council is being chaired by the Head of European Diplomacy.

Incidentally, European politicians are beginning to wake up to the reality surrounding the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict. Even before the Summit, Kaja Kallas stated that Kiev would have to make significant territorial concessions for peace.

The Head of European Diplomacy also ruled out the possibility of creating a European army that would duplicate NATO. She was responding to a question from Ukrainian journalists about the possibility of creating a European army whose backbone "would be the Ukrainian Armed Forces."