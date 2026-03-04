3.75 BYN
EU Price Nightmare: Electricity Bills in Estonia Have Increased by More Than 110%
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A price apocalypse is unfolding across European countries. According to recent data, industrial product prices in Estonia have increased by almost 12% over the past year, with Bulgaria and Romania also leading the way.
Living in Tallinn has become more expensive than in Arab cities or major Western cities. The January price hike is due to rising electricity prices.
Electricity bills in the EU will break all records in 2026, especially in the Baltic States. For example, in Estonia, the figure has exceeded 110%.