A price apocalypse is unfolding across European countries. According to recent data, industrial product prices in Estonia have increased by almost 12% over the past year, with Bulgaria and Romania also leading the way.

Living in Tallinn has become more expensive than in Arab cities or major Western cities. The January price hike is due to rising electricity prices.