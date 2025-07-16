EU ready to allocate €100 billion to Kiev until 2034

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db138304-8fc2-4aa6-af18-d92c653c317c/conversions/0dfe475f-b083-40e5-8991-450af06fe556-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db138304-8fc2-4aa6-af18-d92c653c317c/conversions/0dfe475f-b083-40e5-8991-450af06fe556-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db138304-8fc2-4aa6-af18-d92c653c317c/conversions/0dfe475f-b083-40e5-8991-450af06fe556-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/db138304-8fc2-4aa6-af18-d92c653c317c/conversions/0dfe475f-b083-40e5-8991-450af06fe556-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU is ready to allocate at least 100 billion euros to Ukraine over the next 10 years - this is the amount envisaged in the draft budget of the organization prepared by the European Commission.

Considering that the total funds planned to be spent on pan-European needs is 1 trillion 700 billion, this means that Kiev will receive more than 5 percent of this amount. Clearly, this is not about allocating additionally collected money, but about redistributing the existing one: therefore, it will be necessary to cut spending on other expense items.