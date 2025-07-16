3.75 BYN
EU ready to allocate €100 billion to Kiev until 2034
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The EU is ready to allocate at least 100 billion euros to Ukraine over the next 10 years - this is the amount envisaged in the draft budget of the organization prepared by the European Commission.
Considering that the total funds planned to be spent on pan-European needs is 1 trillion 700 billion, this means that Kiev will receive more than 5 percent of this amount. Clearly, this is not about allocating additionally collected money, but about redistributing the existing one: therefore, it will be necessary to cut spending on other expense items.
It is assumed that spending on supporting European farmers and on regional development will be reduced – so that at their expense the assistance will be provided to Ukraine.