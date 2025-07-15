Israel carries out airstrikes on General Staff building and the presidential palace in Damascus

Israel conducted airstrikes in Damascus as well as in the city of Daraa. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, one person was killed and 18 others were injured.

The SANA agency reports: the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the Syrian Army’s General Staff building and the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

The United States has already expressed concern over Israel’s strikes on the Syrian capital.

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State:

“I just spoke with representatives of the relevant agencies, and I am very concerned about what has happened. I hope to provide you with more news shortly. But we are very worried and want this to stop. We want hostilities to cease. We had a ceasefire last night, but it has now been broken. Therefore, we are in negotiations with both sides, with all interested parties, and we hope to end this conflict.”