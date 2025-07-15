Donald Trump’s brilliant plan is falling apart. In Europe, fewer and fewer countries are willing to pay for American weapons for Ukraine.

The new supply scheme for Kiev has only been officially approved by Germany. The Netherlands and Denmark might join, but this is not certain. Italy, France, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have loudly opposed it. Others are currently silent.

The obvious reason is lack of funds. Moreover, even the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, criticized Trump’s plan, stating that Washington should "share the burden" of supplying weapons to Ukraine. She also emphasized that if the US pays for the weapons, it is their support, not America's.

Against this backdrop, the German Defense Minister called for European unity, stressing that the financial burden should be borne by all EU countries.

Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister:

"It’s clear that Washington will not pay for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. It will be Europeans doing that. We have understood this for a long time. But I would prefer the US to remain involved in the game rather than outside of it. We already have funds to support Ukraine from Section 60 of the federal budget, from which we can allocate part of the amount. But this is also a call to other EU countries — everyone needs to, in some sense, 'open their wallets."

According to Axios, the "first wave" of weapons purchases for Ukraine will cost European countries approximately $10 billion. It is expected that the Kiev regime will receive missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells. Meanwhile, Trump loudly announced that the first American Patriot missile systems are already en route from Germany to Ukraine.

However, the German Defense Ministry is shrugging and says they have no information about this. Moreover, Pistorius previously stated that the process of transferring S-300 missile systems to Kiev could take months after signing a contract with the US.