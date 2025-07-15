The scandal involving the pedophile financier is being deliberately concealed. Young girls for the Western elite. Investigators have spent years searching for evidence of Jeffrey Epstein’s "client list." Now, there’s neither a body nor any case. Let’s examine all the political elements and piece everything together.

"Factory of Sexual Violence" and the Island of Bad Luck

Epstein’s case has resurfaced after attempts to hush it up. The names of those involved in the "pedo scandal" are being kept from public disclosure. According to Newsweek, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that making the criminal case materials public could "destroy" many innocent people. Previously, the White House outright denied the existence of an "Epstein client list" within the American administration.

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary:

"The Trump administration is committed to truth and transparency, so the Attorney General and the FBI director have pledged to conduct a thorough review of all documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and his death. As a result of this review, they issued a memorandum stating that some materials were not released because they contained extremely explicit content and child pornography, which is unacceptable for public viewing. But they promised to conduct a comprehensive investigation, which they did, and presented its results. That is transparency."

The U.S. Department of Justice cannot explain why it refuses to publish all materials from the 300 GB case, or rather, along with the FBI, they concluded that there’s no evidence that Epstein, convicted of involving underage girls in prostitution, blackmailed influential people, maintained a "client list," or was murdered. In an attempt to dispel conspiracy theories about the last point—such as the "party organizer being eliminated so he wouldn’t testify against his influential clients"—the authorities released an 11-hour video from Epstein’s prison camera. The footage was supposed to confirm that no one visited Epstein. However, a full minute of the video is missing. This sparked new theories—neural networks showed how, in the edited footage, Trump, the Clintons, and Bill Gates appear entering Epstein’s cell.

The story of Epstein’s "client list" has been ongoing since 2008, but only now the Trump administration has decided to deny it.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? People have been talking about this guy for many years.

We have Texas, we have other problems, and you still talk about this guy, this scoundrel? It’s unbelievable. Are you going to waste time on this?"

Some of the Republican supporters are disappointed with his attempt to sweep Epstein’s case under the rug.

"How can people trust Trump if he doesn’t reveal the documents related to Epstein’s case? " asks Elon Musk.

In one of his posts, he also shared: "More squirrels and raccoons have been arrested than anyone on Epstein’s list."

Tucker Carlson, Journalist:

"The Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, is covering up very serious crimes, according to their own description. Why are they doing this? Honestly, I can think of only two possible explanations. First—Trump is involved; he’s on the list. Maybe they have a record of Trump doing something terrible. But I don’t believe that for two reasons. First, I’ve spoken with Trump about this many times, and I know him—I don’t think he’s into the kind of sick sexual stuff. That’s just my opinion. Moreover, I think the more convincing explanation is that this information has been in the possession of the Biden administration. If there was proof that Trump was involved in illegal sexual activities, do you think people behind 'Russiagate' wouldn’t have leaked that information? So the only other explanation I can think of is that U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies are at the center of this story, and they are protecting it."