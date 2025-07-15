Where is Patriot? Germany knows nothing about missile defense system supplies to Ukraine

The German government is unaware of any deliveries of American Patriot missile systems to Kiev. Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that these systems were already en route from Germany to Ukraine. Now, the German Ministry of Defense is shrugging and saying they have no information about it.

Meanwhile, the head of the ministry, Boris Pistorius, had stated the day before that the process of transferring the missile defense systems to Kiev could take months after signing an agreement with the U.S. And in an interview with Tagesschau, Pistorius urged European countries to open their wallets and quickly raise funds to buy American weapons for Ukraine.

Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister:

“It’s clear that Washington will not pay for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. That will be done by Europeans. We realized this a long time ago. But I would prefer the U.S. to stay involved in the game rather than outside it. We already have funds to support Ukraine from Section 60 of the federal budget, from which we can allocate some money. But this is also a call to other EU countries — everyone needs to, in a sense, open their wallets.”

However, opening European wallets may pose significant problems. Only three countries — the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany — are willing to pay for weapons. Italy, France, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have openly opposed this. Others remain silent for now. Even the EU’s chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, criticized Trump’s plan, stating that Washington should share the burden of supplying weapons to Ukraine.