EU Sanctions Against Russia Backfire on Their Authors
Former Vice President of the European Commission and former European Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Industry (2004-2010) Günter Verheugen stated that the EU sanctions against Russia are a rare example of how the implementation of a political goal has completely backfired on its creators. This was reported by BELTA, citing TASS.
In his op-ed for the Swiss magazine *Die Weltwoche*, he noted that none of the European Union's objectives — to destroy Russia through strict sanctions and politically isolate it — has been achieved. According to the former EU commissioner, there are few examples in history where a political goal, specifically the attempt to bring an opponent to its knees economically, has fully turned against its architects.
"The economic war against Russia is one such example," Verheugen believes.
He added that despite the EU's denial of this fact, objective data shows that the sanctions policy has primarily harmed its own authors, most notably Germany.