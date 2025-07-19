Former Vice President of the European Commission and former European Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Industry (2004-2010) Günter Verheugen stated that the EU sanctions against Russia are a rare example of how the implementation of a political goal has completely backfired on its creators. This was reported by BELTA, citing TASS.

In his op-ed for the Swiss magazine *Die Weltwoche*, he noted that none of the European Union's objectives — to destroy Russia through strict sanctions and politically isolate it — has been achieved. According to the former EU commissioner, there are few examples in history where a political goal, specifically the attempt to bring an opponent to its knees economically, has fully turned against its architects.

"The economic war against Russia is one such example," Verheugen believes.