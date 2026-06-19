Europeans are seeking opportunities to restore political contacts with Russia. Meanwhile, the European Union is clearly confused by its own restrictions and prohibitions.

According to media reports, at the EU summit in Brussels, immediately after those present said goodbye to Volodymyr Zelensky, they began discussing the prospects for negotiations with Moscow.

Summit participants agreed that negotiations were necessary and argued only about their format. French President Emmanuel Macron demanded that the United Kingdom be invited to participate. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that only three major continental countries should be part of the European team. The Poles are demanding a broad negotiating front involving the majority of EU states.

At the same time, a scandal is unfolding around the activities of European Council President António Costa. He recently announced that he had contacted Moscow to discuss prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. EU leaders are criticizing Costa for not coordinating his initiative with them. The head of the European Council himself insists that contacts are necessary, although the time for direct negotiations has not yet arrived.