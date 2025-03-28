EU to Reduce Agricultural Imports from Ukraine

The European Union is preparing to significantly reduce agricultural imports from Ukraine, particularly starting in June.

The EU aims to protect its own producers from bankruptcy, as many are threatening to strike and block roads due to the detrimental effects of Ukrainian dumping, which is driving farmers from Poland to Spain into financial ruin.

Another challenge facing the EU comes in the form of a 25% import tariff imposed by the United States. Brussels had promised to wage a trade war against the U.S., but now appears ready to concede to the victor’s terms.