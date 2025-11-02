Euractiv: NATO to Integrate Drones into Air Defense by 2026

NATO will make drones a key element of defense on its eastern flank by 2026. A NATO European Command representative told Euractiv. According to him, starting in early 2026, member states will begin active testing of drones and countermeasure systems. These technologies will be integrated as part of Operation Eastern Sentinel.

The primary objective of the maneuvers is to protect the bloc's airspace from unmanned threats. The major general emphasized that drones must become an integral part of NATO's air defense network, otherwise the alliance risks facing a so-called "cocktail of deadly attacks." He called the integration of drones mandatory and strategically necessary. The first results are expected by the NATO summit in Ankara in July 2026.