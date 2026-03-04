The Financial Times published an article on the economic prospects of a united Europe. The newspaper notes that the Gulf War is dealing a crushing blow to the EU economy and, most importantly, its prospects.

Gas prices in the Old World have increased by 1.5 times in a week, and this is unlikely to be the limit. Moreover, the current price level already puts an end to plans to save continental industry.

Experts at the European Central Bank predict a decline in industrial production and a surge in inflation.