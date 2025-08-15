3.72 BYN
European Union countries prepared to intensify pressure on Russia and tighten sanctions
European Union countries are prepared to intensify pressure on Russia and tighten sanctions. This stance is articulated in a joint statement issued by the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, as well as by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, and the United Kingdom, which is not an EU member, according to TASS.
“As the killings in Ukraine continue, we stand ready to maintain pressure on Russia. We will persist in strengthening sanctions and expanding economic measures to influence Russia’s military economy until a just and lasting peace is achieved,” the statement declares.
Following a meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in telephone conversations with European leaders, EU officials, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.