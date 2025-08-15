The member states of the European Union were unable to swiftly adopt a collective statement regarding the summit between Russia and the United States in Alaska. Instead, they resorted to a limited address delivered by a select group: the EU leadership, the heads of five out of twenty-seven member countries, and the United Kingdom, which is no longer part of the EU. The document, titled "Statement by the President of the European Commission," begins with a list of leaders from France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Finland, Poland, and the President of the European Council.

The essence of the statement is that these leaders do not endorse President Trump’s primary assertion—that a long-term resolution of the Ukrainian conflict must be achieved without preconditions for a ceasefire.

Moreover, a new stance has been articulated, asserting that Russia "should not have veto rights over Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO." The authors also emphasized that "Ukraine must decide for itself the question of its territories."

Europe Finds Itself on the Sidelines