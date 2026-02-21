European Union Plans to Freeze Tariff Deal with U.S.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/27a5eda8-60e5-4e1b-be15-5cd58abbf263/conversions/719f0637-27b5-4ea4-843c-c9245c8bcf62-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/27a5eda8-60e5-4e1b-be15-5cd58abbf263/conversions/719f0637-27b5-4ea4-843c-c9245c8bcf62-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/27a5eda8-60e5-4e1b-be15-5cd58abbf263/conversions/719f0637-27b5-4ea4-843c-c9245c8bcf62-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/27a5eda8-60e5-4e1b-be15-5cd58abbf263/conversions/719f0637-27b5-4ea4-843c-c9245c8bcf62-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Parliament once again intends to suspend ratification of the EU-U.S. tariff agreement following the U.S. administration's announcement of an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%.

At the emergency meeting on February 23, a motion will be voiced to freeze work on approving the agreement until a comprehensive legal assessment and clear commitments from Washington are received.

This agreement envisages the introduction of 15% tariffs on European goods shipped to the United States and was signed in August 2025. This is the second postponement; the decision was previously postponed due to the situation around Greenland.