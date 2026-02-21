3.73 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.36 BYN
European Union Plans to Freeze Tariff Deal with U.S.
The European Parliament once again intends to suspend ratification of the EU-U.S. tariff agreement following the U.S. administration's announcement of an increase in global tariffs from 10% to 15%.
At the emergency meeting on February 23, a motion will be voiced to freeze work on approving the agreement until a comprehensive legal assessment and clear commitments from Washington are received.
This agreement envisages the introduction of 15% tariffs on European goods shipped to the United States and was signed in August 2025. This is the second postponement; the decision was previously postponed due to the situation around Greenland.
India is also postponing trade talks with the United States due to uncertainty. According to media reports, the Indian delegation's trip to the U.S. has been rescheduled. Meanwhile, in early February, New Delhi reached a temporary agreement under which Trump reduced tariffs from 25% to 18%, citing India's promise to stop purchasing Russian oil, and also eliminated the additional 25% tariff.