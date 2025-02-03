3.43 RUB
European Union plans to revise UN Refugee Convention
The EU countries claim a revision of the UN Refugee Convention to simplify the procedure to expel them.As TheTimessaystheinitiativeislaunched byPoland.
It is noted thatthe document adopted in 1951 is obsolete and does not meet the challenges of the time.
The publication states that Europe is struggling to cope with the flow of migrants. In 2024 alone, the EU countries received more than a million asylum applications. At the same time, the popular discontent strengthened the positions of nationalist and radical populist parties throughout the European Union.