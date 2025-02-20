3.55 BYN
Ex-PM Morawiecki's government is accused of corruption
The EU has requested Warsaw to return 90 million euros used to purchase power generators for Ukraine. As it turned out, the money was spent with infringements and turned out to be largely embezzled.
The corrupt transactions were made with the most active participation of senior officials and, possibly, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
On a related note, any day soon he will be charged with setting up a system to rig the election.
As investigated It was Morawiecki who supervised the postal vote that enabled to adjust the results of voting in favor of the current head of the Polish regime Duda. Given all this, the chances of the retired prime minister remaining freeside seem to be prejudiced.