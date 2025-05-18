"Exceptionally Talented": Lukashenko Sends Condolences on Death of Yuri Grigorovich

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of People's Artist of the USSR, Yuri Grigorovich, following his passing. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"In the passing of an extraordinarily talented individual, whose name is linked to the finest achievements of Soviet and contemporary choreographic art, we mourn a remarkable figure," the condolence statement reads.

The head of state noted that Yuri Grigorovich made an invaluable contribution to preserving and developing the rich traditions of classical ballet, dedicating significant effort and energy to nurturing the next generation of creative talents.