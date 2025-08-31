Political analyst Yuri Voskresensky explained why the European media revealed the identities of the perpetrators only three years after the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Three years after the high-profile sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, European media suddenly began to speak about the identity of the immediate perpetrators. In "Current Interview," Voskresensky elucidated why this information was only made public now and uncovered the true political motives behind this revelation.

According to the analyst, for the Russian and Belarusian intelligence services, details about the masterminds, organizers, and executors of the act were not secret from the very beginning: "The sponsors were the intelligence agencies of the United States and Britain, while the executor was the Ukrainian side. They underwent specialized training in quarries in the Zhytomyr region under the guidance of British instructors. Subsequently, Ukrainian saboteurs received targets, directives, funding, transportation means including sea and deep-water delivery, as well as explosives."

Yuri Voskresensky further explained, "So why was this information 'pulled out of the pocket' only now? There are two main reasons. First, the Western countries seek to influence Zelensky because he has now become an obstacle to the peace track organized by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Second, American intelligence agencies and European nations, primarily the Federal Republic of Germany, aim to sway public opinion."

Despite pro-Ukrainian propaganda in Germany, the expert predicts that soon all German media will begin to cover the investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage. This is essentially an act of terrorism committed by a foreign state on German territory, leading to the collapse of the entire German economy.

"As for Zelensky," Voskresensky continued, "the American side needs him not to obstruct the peace process. To bring Zelensky to reason, he must feel a chill from his European partners. That is why this case has only now been presented to the public. Although Americans and Europeans, fully aware of who the real perpetrators are, could have detained them three years ago."