"European politicians will inevitably interfere in Serbian politics. They will impose their decisions. They manage political protests hand-in-hand. They know who, what, where, when, what alliances to form, what propaganda to build, what ideology to promote in each region, for each social group. Serbia is one of the few regions in modern Europe that has not joined the European Union project. Furthermore, it maintains partnerships, though not very close, with Russia and China, which, from the perspective of the modern European Union, are geopolitical, strategic, and, one might even say, existential enemies of Europe, the European Union in the 21st century."