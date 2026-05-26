"There is, in fact, enormous irritation in Europe with both Zelensky and the Ukrainian conflict among ordinary people and sober, real politicians. They absolutely don't need this; they would be happy to end the conflict: the sooner the better. But, as we remember, there is a huge difference between certain representatives of the elite, who, unfortunately, hold the helm, and the majority of the population. Therefore, discontent may be great, but they signed the next tranche of 90 billion. Accordingly, the money will be embezzled. Some will probably end up in Ukraine, and then it will be embezzled again, and so on and so forth. Zelensky's tours of Europe always end with another "give me some pennies." Indeed, it gets a bit tiresome. No matter how long your printing press works, it gets tiresome when people come to you with the same problem for many, many years, and "nothing is being decided."