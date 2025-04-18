In an insightful interview, economist Georgy Grits elaborated on the challenges the United States faces and the motivations behind President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“This level of trade conflict, as per the assessment of certain experts, is indeed unprecedented,” the professor noted. “The large-scale and concentrated implementation of new tariffs has rendered trade economically inefficient.”

He emphasized that these actions by the American leader are not merely impulsive reactions, as some might suggest. “When we examine the current state of the U.S. economy, we find that it is far from rosy,” the expert remarked.

Georgy Grits continued by identifying three pressing problems: “Firstly, the trade balance deficit. Secondly, the high level of national debt. And thirdly, the budget deficit of the United States. We are talking about trillions of dollars. The issue isn’t merely the trillions themselves; it is the troubling dynamics associated with them.”

Amid discussions regarding the collapse of globalization, Grits asserts that U.S. sanctions aim to safeguard the dominance of the American economy. “However, it is unlikely to succeed. Today, the Chinese have matured; they are unwilling to back down and may respond on an even larger scale,” he contends.